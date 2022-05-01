Out for evening walk, five students hit by vehicle in Greater Noida, one dead

A student died and four others were injured after a vehicle ran over them in Greater Noida Saturday night. According to the police, all five were students of Galgotias University in Greater Noida, and they were taking a stroll after dinner when the vehicle crushed them and fled from the spot at the Ryan roundabout in the Beta 2 area.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ayush Sharma (23) and the injured as Anjali, Isha, Aditya and Vaishnavi.

“We received information that some pedestrians were mowed down by a vehicle. They were rushed to the Kailash hospital where one student died during treatment. Others are receiving medical attention. A case has been filed and we are ascertaining details about the vehicle,” said an official from the Beta 2 police station.

The students and other staff of the university reached the hospital as the news of the incident broke.

The police said they are trying to obtain CCTV footage. While no details of the accused and the vehicle have come to light, the police suspect that it was a car that hit the students. The police said that they would also take detailed statements from the injured students.