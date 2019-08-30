Out for bicycle ride, 2 sisters fall into pit full of water, drown

Two cousins, aged six and nine, died after their bicycle fell into a ditch in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar Thursday. According to police, the incident took place around 4 pm, when the victims, identified as Chanchal and Preeti, had gone out on their bicycle for a joyride after school.

Advertising

“The girls were riding on a narrow path close to a field. They fell into a ditch filled with water. They were pulled out by locals and rushed to a hospital, where they died during treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” said K P Mishra, Circle Officer (Modinagar).

According to police, several portions of the road had caved, creating pits which got filled with rain water. An NDRF team was called after locals informed police of the incident. Residents claimed that some of the pits were around 20-25 feet deep.

Police said the area comes under the jurisdiction of the local municipality, and added that any alleged irregularity will be investigated.

According to police, Chanchal’s father works in Gujarat but she had been staying with Preeti’s family.