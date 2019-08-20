Out for a walk, Solicitor General’s wife targeted by snatchers on bike in Delhi

Aparna Mehta (47), wife of Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, was targeted by two bike-borne men, who snatched her purse near Mandi House. The incident took place Sunday evening, when Aparna was returning home from a walk. She said her purse had a Samsung Galaxy Note phone and a few hundred rupees.

The incident took place outside the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) auditorium around 8 pm. “A case was registered Sunday night and we are investigating the matter,” DCP (New Delhi) Dr Eish Singhal said.

Asked about police presence and barricading in the area, where FICCI, Triveni Kala Sangam and Bengali Market are, Singhal refused to comment.

Police said CCTV footage from the area will be examined.

Aparna told The Indian Express, “I walk daily from our house in Canning Lane to the temple in Bengali Market. On Sunday, I was walking back around 8 pm and was next to the pavement outside FICCI auditorium when two men on a bike came from the opposite direction and snatched my purse. It had some money and my phone, which is two months old.”

She claimed the men were not wearing helmets and weren’t speeding either. “The pillion rider snatched my purse, and they rode away. I couldn’t raise an alarm as I was shocked. Plus the area is usually deserted on Sunday and there weren’t many people there anyway.”

Once Aparna returned home, she wrote a complaint after which an FIR was filed at Barakhamba Road police station.

In the FIR, she stated that “the miscreants were on an unknown motorbike and I do not recognise them or the bike”.

A day after the incident, Aparna said she skipped her daily evening walk. “I never expected that such an incident would happen in this area, which is considered quite safe. I am disturbed, taken aback and quite zapped by the incident,” she said.

A case under IPC sections 356 (assault or criminal force in an attempt to commit theft) and 379 (theft) has been registered.