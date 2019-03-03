Out for a drive on his birthday, man dies as BMW rams divider in Noida

A businessman died after his BMW rammed a divider in Noida’s Phase 2 Saturday morning. The victim, Rohit Gupta, was celebrating his 34th birthday at his Sector 93 residence and had stepped out for a drive, said his family.

Police said the incident took place between 3-4 am. “He lost control of the BMW GT and collided with the raised platform of a divider. While the airbags were deployed, Rohit sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

“The driver had no pulse when we pulled him out, but we rushed him to the hospital. The collision took place near ATS Residential Society, where Rohit lived. The body has been handed over to the family,” said Rajpal Singh Tomar, Station House Officer (Phase 2).

No complaint has been filed by the family, police said.

Rohit ran a milk distribution business, before he switched to real estate a few years ago. Originally from Bulandshahr, he lived with his wife and daughter in Noida. The BMW was registered at a showroom in his hometown.

Rohit’s friends and family said he was celebrating his birthday till around 2 am.

“He said he was going out to buy some cigarettes. He went out for a drive in his car, and did not return for quite some time. We called him and got no response… After a few hours, we were informed of the accident,” said his uncle.

The car was being driven at a speed of over 80 km per hour, police said. “The vehicle rammed the divider across the barricade and skidded a few metres. The car was then catapulted into the service lane, where it crushed two trees, and finally halted at a third tree,” the officer said.

When police arrived at the spot, they couldn’t identify the victim as no immediate identification was found.

After a couple of hours, a mechanic from the service station, where the car would be taken for repairs, passed by the spot and recognised the mangled car. The family claimed he recognised the car and helped in identifying the driver.