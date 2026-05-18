‘Our markets are empty’: Gold loses glitter in Delhi’s jewellery hubs

The price of the precious metal surging, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indians to pause buying gold. In Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh, jewellery retailers say the buzz has been missing from Diwali last year.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
5 min readMay 18, 2026 01:07 PM IST
Rishi Verma, the 56-year-old owner of A R Jewellers. (Express Photo by Nirbhay Thakur)Rishi Verma, the 56-year-old owner of A R Jewellers. (Express Photo by Nirbhay Thakur)
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The air of Kucha Mahajani in the labyrinthine heart of Old Delhi is typically thick with the rhythmic clinking of gold being weighed and the constant, low-decibel hum of frantic bargaining. Over the past few weeks though, as the summer heat increases over Delhi, the largest wholesale gold jewellery and bullion market in the capital, and one of the largest and oldest in Asia, seems unusually quiet.

“There was a time when there would be no place to even keep a foot in Kucha Mahajani,” says Rishi Verma, the 56-year-old owner of A R Jewellers, referring to the contrast between an earlier situation and the current relative emptiness of the market.

“Today we have almost no work. Just look around yourself.”

Verma, who is also the general secretary of the Kucha Mahajani Association of traders, sits behind a glass counter that seems larger than his entire storefront, looking out at the quiet alleyway with a weary expression.

“Until recently, people were buying gold in bulk,” Verma recalls. “In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, gold had become very cheap. I used to tell people not to invest in gold, and to instead buy jewellery that they would wear often or in weddings. People were buying 100 grams of gold for investment. Some people used the money they had saved for their children’s education to buy gold.”

Gold has tripled since then. In 2020, the price of gold was approximately Rs 48,651 per 10 grams. By early 2026, it had breached the psychological barrier of Rs 1,50,000, an increase of more than Rs 1 lakh in six years.

The market started to slow down after Diwali last year, Verma says. “Post Diwali, we have been suffering losses. People have stopped buying gold… This price is just too high; demand is bound to drop at such high rates,” he adds.

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India’s gold import bill has almost doubled in the last two years, and reached $72 billion in 2025-26. This has prompted an unusual direct appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging citizens to embrace austerity to protect the country’s foreign exchange reserves which have plummeted by $38 billion in the two months after the war in the Middle East began.

The PM has called on Indians to stop buying gold for a year, and has suggested working from home to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels. To back this appeal with policy, the government recently hiked the customs duty on precious metals from 6% to 15%.

Under the chaotic canopy of tangled electrical wires crisscrossing between crumbling facades, the narrow lanes of the century-old market are lined with some 800 shops. The Kucha Mahajani market has boomed in recent years, but the current slump is palpable in the reduced footfall and volume of business, the shopkeepers say.

Also Read | All that glitter: Rates up, but why Indians won’t stop buying gold

Some six kilometres away, the scene in Karol Bagh’s Beadonpura jewellery market is not very different. The streets here are wide, dominated by multi-storey facades of legacy brands. The neon signs glow brighter, and luxury SUVs and sedans line the kerbs.

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But the crowds are missing. Many salespersons seem to sit idle in the air-conditioned showrooms that look as though they had been built for far larger numbers of customers.

“There has been an 80% drop in customers post Diwali (2025),” estimates the 45-year-old owner of Dhir Diamonds, sitting in his brightly lit but mostly empty shop.

Dhir explains the paradox that he sees in the market. The rapid rise in the price of gold initially fueled a buying frenzy, but the subsequent stabilization at a high peak has scared away people, he says.

“When prices were rising, people were buying gold in bulk. Then when they dropped, there was a large drop in customers. See how empty my shop is. A few months ago, it was crowded almost all day,” he says.

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The bigger the establishment, the higher the loss, says Dhir. “I think big shops have suffered more than us. They have higher fixed costs like salary, electricity and so on.”

So, should the Prime Minister not have given his call for austerity?

No, it is not quite that, says Rishi Verma. He believes that the call for austerity is actually necessary for the long-term health of the gold economy.

“The appeal the PM has made is good. This will be in our favour if prices drop to earlier levels or stabilise a bit,” Verma says.

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However, he wishes the intervention had come sooner. “Had this appeal come eight months ago, our situation would not have been like this. We have to pay GST, we have to pay for raw materials, we have to pay our workers. If gold is not getting sold, how can we possibly do that? Thousands of families can get destroyed,” he says.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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