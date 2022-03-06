OTT space to alcohol detector: Exhibits a hit

“When Covid struck, we were all forced to lock up at home… and had to find means of entertainment within the four walls. It was then that the idea came to us, that not everyone will have access to OTT platforms as it is not affordable for many. So we thought, why not start renting it?” said Nikhil Kumar, from SBV Naraina.

He is one of 8 students behind the startup called ‘OTT Hub’, a “sachet” model of business in the OTT space through which consumers can access websites like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar on an hourly and daily basis. “We charge Rs 5 per hour, and Rs 39 per day. We have an Instagram handle as of now and a mobile number on which people can contact us. Those interested need to give us their names, and their preferred time slots. As of now, we have invested Rs 3,081 and generated a revenue of Rs 4,800. With more investment, we plan to expand and make the slot allotment automatic. Right now it’s manual,” said Kumar. It is aimed at students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

This was just one of the many unique startups on display at the Business Blasters Expo. Team Public Service from SBV Dwarka Sector 1, for example, developed an alcohol detector device.

“This is not like a breathalyser. It is connected to the steering wheel of a car, and automatically detects alcohol levels through particles present in the breath in a radius of one foot, Unlike other detectors, this automatically shuts off the vehicle’s engine if the driver is drunk. We have developed this using an MQ-3 sensor and already tested this on a motorbike,” said Rahul Kumar. He said they need Rs 3.5 lakh as investment, and their target consumers were cab companies like Ola and Uber.

There were also innovations for the differently abled, like a low-cost motorised wheelchair, and a customised e-cycle. Team Growth from SBV Netaji Nagar, made this for just Rs 5,000. “The battery gets charged with the dynamo attached to the cycle, as it moves. We are also in the process of customising it so that depending on the nature of the disability, one or both pedals can be replaced by stands, and a holder can be placed on the bar below the belt which can be used to lift them up. We are also planning to attach automatic brakes… We have already received Rs 3 lakh from an investor,” said Tushar, the team leader.

Other unique start-ups included Unique Water Tech, an automated water meter; Safe Kitchen, a low-cost gas leak detection alarm; Speakersters, eco-friendly Bluetooth speakers made of wooden cases; and Sensor Magic, sensor-based doorbells and lights.