Other govts curbed kanwar yatras, we laid Ram Temple’s foundation: Yogi Adityanath

Emphasising the work done by his government in the last four-and-a-half years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at the previous governments in the state, accusing them of curbing freedom of religion.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a statue of Mihir Bhoj Singh in Greater Noida, Adityanath said: “There were no Kanwar yatras earlier and no festivals could be celebrated. Those who ruled were amongst you and not from outside. And yet no Kanwar yatra or Durga Puja was celebrated. We have laid the founding stone of the Ram Temple (in Ayodhya). Was there no government here since 1947 that it took this long for a solution? To find solutions, you need to have a strong will,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister said that the BJP government delivered on the promise of closing illegal slaughterhouses and ensuring a crime-free environment for women and children. In the last four-and-a-half years, no riots have taken place in the state, the CM claimed.

Invoking the recent takeover of power by the Taliban in Afghanistan, Adityanath said those supporting the Taliban are anti-India, anti-humanity, anti-women and anti-children.

He also spoke at length about Gurjar icons in an effort to gather the community’s vote for the upcoming Assembly polls.

A sizeable Gurjar population resides in several parts of west UP, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, and Meerut.

“Mihir Bhoj gave the country a protective cover against foreign invasion during his rule,” the CM said, adding that it was the vision of Narendra Modi that the legacy of leaders should be remembered.