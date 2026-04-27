ORS for schoolchildren, cool rooms for heatwave patients: CM unveils action plan to combat heat

A man walks past the mirages seen at Kartavya Path on a hot summer day, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Scientific mapping of thermal hotspots, ORS for school children, ‘cool rooms’ for heatwave patients, misting systems at bus stops, and dedicated water points for stray animals and birds — these are among the key measures being taken by the Delhi Government as part of its Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 to combat rising temperatures.

The plan comes against the backdrop of the Capital battling scorching heat, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday—3.1 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On the plan, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that it places special emphasis on protecting vulnerable groups such as school children and construction workers, while also extending support to animals and birds by ensuring access to water.