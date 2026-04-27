ORS for schoolchildren, cool rooms for heatwave patients: CM unveils action plan to combat heat

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Scientific mapping of thermal hotspots, ORS for school children, ‘cool rooms’ for heatwave patients, misting systems at bus stops, and dedicated water points for stray animals and birds — these are among the key measures being taken by the Delhi Government as part of its Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 to combat rising temperatures.
The plan comes against the backdrop of the Capital battling scorching heat, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday—3.1 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
On the plan, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that it places special emphasis on protecting vulnerable groups such as school children and construction workers, while also extending support to animals and birds by ensuring access to water.
Under the plan, schoolchildren may be given an ORS before they leave school, if required, to reduce the risk of dehydration during their commute.
To combat the heat, officials said that high-pressure misting systems will be installed at bus stops, while anti-smog guns will be used to cool densely built-up areas. Reflective coating has already been applied over nearly 28,674 sq ft at Kashmere Gate ISBT to reduce indoor temperatures.
As part of the government’s efforts to cater to the needs of heatwave patients, more than 30 hospitals have set up dedicated five-bed ‘cool rooms’, the CM said. The Health Department has placed over 339 health centres across 13 districts on alert, as per the official statement.
Workers will also be provided with drinking water, caps, and gamchas for protection against the sun, while first-aid kits and ice packs will be kept available at worksites, officials said. The CM said that construction workers could be asked to halt outdoor work between 12 noon and 3 pm during severe heatwave conditions.
Gupta also directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Education Department, and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure water supply for animals and birds. Water containers for birds and dedicated water points for stray animals are being installed across parks, bus depots, and school campuses, officials said.
The CM noted that the government conducted a scientific assessment of the city using satellite data to identify high-risk zones. Ayanagar in South Delhi remains among the most sensitive areas, having recorded temperatures of 45.5 degrees Celsius earlier. Najafgarh and Safdarjung have also witnessed extreme highs, while Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Khayala, Shastri Park, Vishwas Nagar, Harkesh Nagar, Hari Nagar, and Delhi Gate have emerged as thermal hotspots, according to the statement.
Under the government’s emergency preparedness efforts, residents can seek help through the 24×7 helpline numbers 1077, 1070, or 112, officials said, adding that around 39 quick response teams and trained Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers are also on standby.
On power supply, Gupta said the Capital’s peak electricity demand could cross 9,000 MW this summer, compared to last year’s maximum demand of 8,442 MW. The CM said that strict directives have been given to the power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted power supply, warning authorities that any cuts in supply will not be tolerated.
Further, the CM said that a special priority protocol has been implemented to ensure uninterrupted 24×7 power supply to critical facilities such as hospitals, Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), and mobile towers.
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