Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Ordered to surrender, 3 men from Bishnoi-Brar gang fire at police team

Police said the accused were hired by Brar who would allegedly communicate with them on the Signal app and "instruct them to execute murders and extortion bids".

Three pistols along with 11 live cartridges have been recovered from the possession of the arrested men — Naveen (23), Manoj (28) and Karambir (28) — police said.

Three sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang have been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell after an encounter in Outer Delhi near the Rohini Heliport.

Police said the accused were hired by Brar who would allegedly communicate with them on the Signal app and “instruct them to execute murders and extortion bids”.

Three pistols along with 11 live cartridges have been recovered from the possession of the arrested men — Naveen (23), Manoj (28) and Karambir (28) — police said.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police Special Cell received a tip-off about their location. A team under inspectors Man Singh and Puran Pant laid a trap on the Barwala-Bawana road. When the assailants came to the spot, the team surrounded them and told them to surrender.

“Despite being warned to surrender, the assailants fired three-four rounds at the police team. One bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of a policeman. Police retaliated and overpowered the accused,” said an officer.

Police said the accused were in touch with Brar over the last few days and added that Brar had also arranged money, shelter and weapons for the assailants. “They were asked to kill someone. The identity of the target is only disclosed by Brar on the day of the execution,” said an officer.

Two months back, the accused fired at a liquor shop in Gurgaon and police said they are wanted in that case.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 01:02:45 am
