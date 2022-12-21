scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Order on gurdwara under BJP fire, MP Parvesh Singh targets CM Kejriwal

According to the order, the gurdwara was opened inside residential flats.

The Delhi government did not respond to messages seeking a response on the issue. (File)

An order issued by a sub-divisional magistrate in Delhi over alleged encroachment and noise pollution by a gurdwara in a residential neighbourhood has prompted a sharp reaction from the BJP.

“Delhi government’s new Tughlaqi Farman. Now Arvind Kejriwal ji’s government will control your religious places also. SDM Rohini has put restrictions on timing and people coming to Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Rohini (sic),” BJP MP Parvesh Singh tweeted.

The order, issued by SDM (Rohini) Shahzad Alam on Monday, states: “Whereas, a conditional order u/s 133 CrPC, vide order dated 22.10.2022 was issued in which direction/order has been given to… remove encroachment on road and to stop the noise pollution and activities within one week that are causing nuisance and mental harassment leading to public health problem.”

It also said that the persons who have been directed to remove the encroachment had appeared before the court and submitted their representation. “They have been heard in detail. In light of the above facts, I hereby order that since gurdwara has been opened in residential flats, there should be no gathering of more than 10 persons at one time and that too within the limited time frame of 7.15 pm-8.15 pm without use of mic, within the permissible limit of noise,” it states.

The SDM allowed the gurdwara to open on Sundays between 6.45 am and 7.15 am. And women devotees will be allowed to perform path/kirtan on Thursday from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm without use of a mic. “There will be no time limit on exceptional days, that is, Gurupurab and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti,” it states.

