Order declining plea seeking FIR against MoS Thakur, Verma challenged

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat Thursday challenged an order passed by an Additional Chief Metropolitan magistrate in the Delhi High Court, in which the prayer for registration of a First Information Report against Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speech was declined.

Following a hearing, the single-judge bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna asked the counsel representing Karat to submit copies of the judgments being cited by him in support of the contentions.

The counsel representing Delhi Police challenged the maintainability of the petition, and submitted that the same arguments can be raised in a revision case too.

The court has now listed the case for hearing on November 2.

On August 26, ACMM Vishal Pahuja had dismissed the complaint filed by Karat and CPI(M) leader K M Tewari in February for registration of an FIR against Thakur and Verma for their alleged hate speech in relation to the anti-CAA protests.

