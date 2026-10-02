Access denied: Fresh order bars EWS residents from using central park, common areas in Gurugram complex

Kashmir Singh (70), his wife Meena Rani (62) and other Economically Weaker Section (EWS) allottees like the couple, who had been barred from using the central park and other common spaces of their housing complex in Gurugram, recently breathed a sigh of respite when the district administration intervened to allow them access.

The restrictions are back in place only days later, with renewed curbs at Mahindra Aura in Sector 110A. The District Registrar of Firms and Societies, Gurugram — which had last month directed the Aura Resident Welfare Association (RWA) to lift all restrictions on EWS occupants — has now issued a fresh directive, deferring to the society’s registered bye-laws and conveyance deeds.

Clarifying its stance in a memorandum on Thursday, the District Registrar stated: “The Association shall strictly proceed in accordance with the provisions contained in the registered Conveyance Deed and the approved Bye-laws of the Association. Any rights, usage, restrictions or other matters relating to the common parks and green spaces shall be governed by and dealt with strictly in accordance with the aforesaid documents.”

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The order follows a September 28 representation by the RWA, seeking modification of a September 15 order granting EWS residents unfettered access.

In the representation, RWA president and retired BSF officer S S Gill (65) said: “The conveyance deeds and allotment letters executed in favour of the EWS allottees specifically exclude the Central Park and other common facilities within the main residential complex from the property rights to them.”

Also highlighting that regular owners fund the maintenance of the society, the RWA wrote: “It is not permissible on any ground, humanitarian or otherwise, to encroach upon the property owned by someone else. EWS members are not members of RWA … and hence have no right to complain against the RWA to the district registrar.”

As stated in the said bye-laws, EWS allottees can neither be a member of the Aura RWA nor gain access to the facilities and services meant for other residents.

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Welcoming the order, Gill said, “The lawful position has been restored, and the earlier order corrected.”

“Societal norms need not always be explicit, they must be understood,” he added.

Rajesh Arora, another resident, said: “It is a crystal clear order. Residents are very happy … No one will allow me to enter a Gymkhana by force, right?”

For Kashmir, the reversal brought distress. “It’s wrong. The order is also not clear unlike the earlier order. At our age, we only wish to spend some quality time at the central park for our wellbeing,” he said.

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The RWA representation, however, mentioned that the EWS residents have access to a small park near their block. It pointed that they can even use the one maintained by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, outside the complex.

“Around 90% of the EWS flats are anyway occupied by them (non-EWS allottees) who bought them when they were put on resale… there must be hardly six-seven EWS families apart from us. Where do we go with our grievances if they say we can’t be RWA members either?”

According to Kashmir, the restrictions had earlier left him and his wife largely confined to their home. “Even when they wanted to keep us locked earlier, we got relief without any noise or ill will. We don’t lift anything from the park or damage it, or the roads. We may only have a few years left. Should we live them facing discrimination?”

His wife Meena, who suffers from diabetic retinal vision loss, asked: “We are back to the time when rulers could suppress voices as per their whims … What do they want? Why are they targeting us instead of living together amicably? Why was the order reversed?”