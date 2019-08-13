Options for book market in Delhi: Ramlila Maidan or Chandni Chowk

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has found itself in a bind over the next possible site for the Darya Ganj book market. The civic body’s suggestion of shifting the book market to Ramlila Maidan or Kachabagh in Chandni Chowk has met with opposition from some booksellers, who have cited lack of space there.

Advertising

Fifty-eight-year-old Sayed, who has been selling books in Darya Ganj for four decades, said, “Some of us have 40-feet-wide bookstores. In the areas suggested, only 6×4 feet space for each stall will be given.”

“National holidays and festivals are celebrated in Ramlila Maidan. We will lose a lot of Sundays,” said Asharfilal Verma, vice-president, Darya Ganj Patri Sunday Book Bazaar Welfare Association. “Even if we sell our books in parks, we will have to brave the sun and rain,” he said.

Jai Prakash, Standing Committee Chairman of the North body, said, “We are in talks with the vendors…We will wait till we find a place that fulfills all requirements of the sellers.”

Advertising

The market, which has remained shut for two consecutive Sundays following a Delhi HC order, has hit business hard.

Sayed said: “What will brothers gift their sisters on Rakhi when they don’t have money to pay for their own meals?”