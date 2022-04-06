Opposition in Rajya Sabha raises issue of hate speech against minorities

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday raised the issue of rise in hate speeches in the country and sought a discussion on it for one hour which was denied by the Chairman.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow the issue to be raised under rule 267 and even ordered expunging from records the references to the alleged call by the priest for the killing of a particular minority community.

‘I have received notices from Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Ms. Sushmita Dev, Shri Luizinho Joaquim Falerio and Shri Md. Nadimul Haque on inflation and instances of hate speeches. They do not come under the purview of Rule 267, to suspend the Business of the House,” Naidu said.

“Even if you give notice every day, if it is not worth taking up under the rule, I will not do it,” he added.

Kharge said he will speak a sentence on it which was allowed by Naidu.

” I had given notice under Rule 267 regarding the rising instances of hate speeches against minorities in the country and also the harassment meted out to journalists, particularly from the Hindustan Gazette, Newslaundry, The Quint, Article 14, etc. This has been going on and Swamijis are making

instigative speeches, right from Haridwar to Delhi,” he said.

The Chairman told the House that it will not go on record adding that ” No community’s name will go on record,” he said.

Kharge also added that these were the words of Narsinghanand. Naidu responded by saying “We should not quote his words here if he has uttered meaningless words.”

” Raising it in the House and then having a discussion on who spoke what is not going to solve the problem. …I have not allowed it…Nobody should indulge in making hate speeches against any community, minority or majority. Communities’ names should not be taken and nobody should make any speech against anybody,” he added.

Kharge also called for taking action against those making hate speeches.

Narsinghanand, head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple, is out on bail in connection with a speech he made at a three-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ held in Haridwar last December. His bail condition had said he would not be part of any event or gathering “which aims towards creating difference between communities”.

Last week a mahapanchayat held in Delhi on Sunday for which police said they hadn’t granted permission, Yati Narsinghanand, delivered a speech exhorting Hindus to pick up arms claiming they faced the threat of conversion and violence if a “Muslim is made prime minister.”

Late Sunday night, Delhi Police issued a statement saying an FIR has been lodged over the inflammatory speeches. “Some of the speakers including Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati… and Suresh Chauhanke, Chief Editor of Sudarshan News, uttered words promoting disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will between two communities,” the FIR registered at the Mukharjee Nagar police station said.