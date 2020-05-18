Oppo suspends Noida factory operations, to screen 3,000 employees for coronavirus

Oppo has send sample of all employees who have to join work for coronavirus testing. Oppo has send sample of all employees who have to join work for coronavirus testing.

Chinese handset maker Oppo on Sunday suspended operations at its Noida factory till the time it completes screening of all 3,000 employees at the plant.

The company had resumed the operations on Friday after it got permission from the UP government for it with around 30 per cent of employees.

The company has send sample of all employees who have to join work for coronavirus testing.

“As an organisation that places the safety of all employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated the COVID 19 testing for over 3,000 employees, for which results are awaited,” Oppo said in a late night statement on Sunday.

Oppo said it will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols.

“We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises,” the statement said.

