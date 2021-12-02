Oppn MPs at sit-in for Greater Tipraland, urge Centre to consider demand

The demand for a separate state for the tribal natives of Tripura has once again taken centre stage with the political outfit of the royal scion of the state jointly staging a dharna with the BJP’s tribal ally IPFT at Jantar Mantar, where MPs from the Congress, Shiv Sena and AAP turned up over the past two days.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and AAP MP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addressed supporters of Pradyot Debbarman-led TIPRA Motha (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) and IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura) at Jantar Mantar on November 30 and December 1.

At the demonstration, Chaturvedi backed the demand for a separate state, while Singh said the Centre should “consider” it. Hooda said he will raise the issue with the top leadership of the Congress, which has a diminished presence in the state due to erosion of its base following the entry of the BJP and TMC.

On Thursday, Pradyot was scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over a memorandum with the demand for a separate state, which he calls “Greater Tipraland”.

The demand to carve out a separate state for the indigenous communities of Tripura, which has a total population of 36.74 lakh (2011 census), is connected with the change in its demographics, which has reduced its indigenous population to a minority.

From 63.77 per cent in 1881, the indigenous communities population was down to 31.80 per cent by 2011, mainly owing to migration of Bengalis between 1947 and 1971, displaced from then East Pakistan.

Pradyot is the son of the last king of the Manikya dynasty Kirit Bikram Kishore Debbarman, who was elected thrice to the Lok Sabha as a Congress MP. The Manikya kings, who ruled the kingdom of Tripura from the late 13th century until the signing of Instrument of Accession with the Indian government on October 15, 1949, had widely promoted the Bengali language, and encouraged peasants from East Pakistan to introduce settled cultivation in their jurisdiction.

Pradyot, who quit in Congress in 2019, is currently chairman of TIPRA Motha, which won the majority in this year’s Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections, setting off a churn in the politics of the state which goes to polls in 2023.

“I am not here to seek any personal post or to fulfill any personal ambition. Our single-point agenda is achieving our goal of a separate state,” Pradyot told The Indian Express on Thursday.

At the dharna, Pradyot made no bones about the fact that he was trying to emerge as a kingmaker in the 2023 polls.

“If we fight without making any compromise, a regional party will hold the levers of the next government in the state. They say khela hobe, we will show that Tipraland hobe. All these parties, they are remote controlled from Nagpur, Bengal and Delhi,” Pradyot said, in an apparent jibe at the Congress, TMC and the BJP, which came to power in Tripura after defeating the Left Front in 2018.

Out of the 60 seats in the Tripura assembly, 20 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Pradyot said if no national party gives him in writing that they support his core demand of a separate state, his party will go alone and field candidates in 35 seats. “They (BJP) offered me Cabinet post, MP berth, but I did not accept it and will not settle for any compromise,” he said.

Tripura Tribal Welfare and Forest Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, who is the general secretary of the IPFT, also joined the demonstration. Fighting the 2018 assembly polls in an alliance with the BJP, the IPFT had bagged eight of the nine ST seats it contested.

Chaturvedi, who is among the 12 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha from the Winter Session, said just like the tribal outfits demonstrating in Delhi, the Shiv Sena fights for the cause of the native Marathas of Maharashtra.

“The land is yours, natural resources belong to you, it is your birthplace, then how you can you not have the rights? Your voice will definitely reach the central government,” she said.

Hooda said, “Haryana was also born out of a movement. I will surely raise your demand with the top leadership of the party. And we will also raise your voice in Parliament.”