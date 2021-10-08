Operations at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 to resume from October 31

After being shut for 18 months, operations at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 will resume from October 31, said a spokesperson of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

The first aircraft scheduled from Terminal 1 will be an Indigo flight which will depart for Mumbai at 1:05 am. The terminal will resume with its pre-Covid operators — Indigo and SpiceJet.

The terminal had been shut since March 24, 2020 when flight operations had been suspended in the country due to the pandemic. Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 of the airport began operations in a calibrated manner from May 25, 2020 and July 22, 2021 onwards, respectively.

A number of arrangements have been made in order to ensure social distancing, said DIAL officials. These include installation of kiosks for web check-in, contactless F&B options, option of e-boarding scanners, deep cleaning and regular sanitisation among others.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “Delhi Airport is all set to reopen for domestic flight operations at T1 after nearly 18 months of shutdown. With the resumption of the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be functional completely. We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience. Our teams have worked round-the-clock to sanitize the vast terminal. DIAL will continue its awareness drive by educating and encouraging passengers to maintain social distance while at the airport.”