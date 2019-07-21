‘Operation Romeo’: 248 questioned, some claim detained for no reason in Gurgaon

(Written by Ananya Tiwari)

In an effort to clamp down on “anti-social elements”, Gurgaon Police on Friday night conducted ‘Operation Romeo’ along MG Road as well as at the Sector 29 market, questioning 248 people.

According to police, the drive was carried out between 8.30 pm and 1 am. “Places like MG Road, which has several pubs, sees a high footfall in the evenings, with incidents of eve-teasing and other anti-social activities also taking place. This operation is carried out regularly, including on Friday night. A total of 248 people were taken in for questioning and FIRs were registered against 18,” said PRO of Gurgaon Police Subhash Boken.

Some of those picked up, however, alleged they were detained without any cause. “We had gone to a pub in Sector 29 for an office party, and were leaving around 11.30 pm. We were walking towards our taxi when some policemen grabbed our hands. We told them we were going home, but they did not listen, and hauled two of us into a bus, along with several other men,” alleged a 24-year-old, who works at a private firm in the city.

His companion alleged that police manhandled the men they had picked up. “We were taken to the police station and locked in a room. Eventually, they began calling us out and noted down our names, parents’ names, addresses, and phone numbers before letting us leave,” claimed his companion.

PRO Boken said: “Nobody was picked up wrongly, it is only people indulging in questionable activities who were taken to the police station. Many were let off with a warning.”