Friday, Sep 02, 2022

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President Murmu

“I have sought time with the custodian of democracy of India, the hon’ble President. A delegation of AAP MLAs wants to meet her to discuss ‘Operation Lotus’ – the attempts by the BJP to destabilise state governments across the country," said Atishi, the MLA from Kalkaji.

AAP MLA Atishi Marlena with party MLAs arrive at CBI headquarters to file a complaint against the alleged 'Operation Lotus' of BJP to topple opposition-ruled state governments, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and MLAs has sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to submit a complaint against BJP’s alleged ‘Operation Lotus’.

“I have sought time with the custodian of democracy of India, the hon’ble President. A delegation of AAP MLAs wants to meet her to discuss ‘Operation Lotus’ – the attempts by the BJP to destabilise state governments across the country. The BJP has bought a whopping 277 MLAs from other parties to topple governments in various states and form its own,” claimed Atishi, the MLA from Kalkaji.

She also alleged that the BJP tried to buy 40 AAP MLAs. “During the meeting, the party delegation will submit a complaint against the BJP campaign and will also demand an investigation into where they amass such a huge amount of money from,” she said.

In a tweet later in the day, she claimed the President has agreed to meet them. “I’m happy to share that the Hon’ble President has given time to meet a delegation of @AamAadmiParty MLAs on 7th September. We had sought time to apprise her on ‘Operation Lotus’ – a serious threat to democracy in India!”

On Wednesday, AAP MLAs had held a sit-in protest for about two hours outside the CBI headquarters to file a complaint against the BJP. AAP had earlier alleged that its party MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were offered Rs 20 crore each to join the BJP and were also allegedly threatened with CBI and ED investigations.

Meanwhile, the BJP Delhi MPs had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena requesting an enquiry into allegations made by the AAP.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 07:16:52 pm
