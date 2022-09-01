scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP goes to CBI seeking investigation

Drama was witnessed outside the agency when the delegation was stopped by police, who had barricaded the road.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and others gather outside CBI headquarters demanding a probe into the alleged 'Operation Lotus' of BJP to topple opposition-ruled state governments, in New Delhi, Aug. 31, 2022. (PTI)

A delegation of AAP MLAs staged a two-hour long sit-in protest outside the CBI headquarters Wednesday, demanding a probe against the BJP for allegedly attempting to topple the state government.

The delegation including senior party leaders Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Dilip Pandey, Sanjay Singh, Somnath Bharti among others reached the CBI headquarters around 3.10 pm to file a complaint with CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to probe BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ — the AAP has been accusing the BJP of allegedly trying to buy its MLAs.

Drama was witnessed outside the agency when the delegation was stopped by police, who had barricaded the road. Atishi then called the CBI office, put the phone on speaker and said, “We are all elected MLAs… why are you not letting us in?… We have been requesting to be allowed in for the last 30 minutes, we just want file our complaint. It seems like the CBI is acting on behalf of the BJP…”

Pandey said, “We all are elected MLAs. Do we look like terrorists? Why are you making us wait on the road?”

Around 5 pm, CBI officers arrived and asked the MLAs for their complaint but they refused saying they will give it officially at the office. After arguing for about 15 minutes, Atishi and Pandey went inside and filed the complaint around 5.15 pm.

“The CBI finally met us after two hours of our protest. They received our complaint at the reception, the CBI director or officers did not meet us… We will follow up (on) the case,” said Atishi.

Four Delhi BJP MPs, meanwhile, demanded an investigation into the issue of AAP leaders alleging they were offered money by the BJP.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 01:43:53 am
