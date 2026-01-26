Operation Kavach 12: In mega 24-hour crackdown on drug smuggling, organised crime, over 1,000 arrested ahead of R-Day

Under Operation Kavach 12, Delhi Police intensified Republic Day security, cracking down on drugs, bootlegging, illegal arms and organised crime, with multiple arrests and seizures across the city.

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the Capital, the Delhi Police arrested more than 1,000 people during Operation Kavach 12 — a 24-hour, citywide crackdown on narcotics networks and organised crime. Raids at 2,348 locations across all 15 districts of the Capital were conducted between 6 pm on January 23 and 6 pm on January 24 by over 1,059 police teams drawn from district units, the Crime Branch and the Special Cell, officers said on Sunday.

Police said the coordinated action led to the arrest of 59 narco-offenders in 55 cases, with the recovery of 31.21 grams of heroin and 30.75 kg of ganja.

In a parallel drive against bootlegging, 231 cases were registered under the Delhi Excise Act, resulting in the arrest or apprehension of 238 people and the seizure of over 50,000 quarters of illicit liquor, besides beer bottles and cartons, officers said.