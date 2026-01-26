Operation Kavach 12: In mega 24-hour crackdown on drug smuggling, organised crime, over 1,000 arrested ahead of R-Day

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the Capital, the Delhi Police arrested more than 1,000 people during Operation Kavach 12 — a 24-hour, citywide crackdown on narcotics networks and organised crime. Raids at 2,348 locations across all 15 districts of the Capital were conducted between 6 pm on January 23 and 6 pm on January 24 by over 1,059 police teams drawn from district units, the Crime Branch and the Special Cell, officers said on Sunday.
Police said the coordinated action led to the arrest of 59 narco-offenders in 55 cases, with the recovery of 31.21 grams of heroin and 30.75 kg of ganja.
In a parallel drive against bootlegging, 231 cases were registered under the Delhi Excise Act, resulting in the arrest or apprehension of 238 people and the seizure of over 50,000 quarters of illicit liquor, besides beer bottles and cartons, officers said.
An additional 1,682 people were arrested for drinking at public places, while 2,276 vehicles were seized under the Delhi Police Act.
Action against organised crime also saw 117 arrests in 115 Arms Act cases, with police recovering pistols, country-made firearms, live cartridges and knives. In gambling-related offences, 261 people were arrested in 149 cases, with cash worth ₹3.51 lakh seized. The operation further led to the arrest of 31 proclaimed offenders, 21 auto-lifters, and the recovery of 33 stolen vehicles.
Under preventive measures, police arrested 703 people under BNSS provisions, took over 4,000 individuals into preventive custody, and detained more than 25,000 persons under the Delhi Police Act. Over 4,500 bad characters were checked, while 4,714 violators were prosecuted under COTPA.
Senior officers said Operation Kavach-12, conducted under a “zero tolerance” approach, was aimed at dismantling drug supply chains and unsettling organised criminal networks, with intensified surveillance and enforcement set to continue in the coming days.
