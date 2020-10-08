Opening in Delhi: Cinemas from October 15, all weekly markets

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will open with 50 % seating capacity as per Unlock 5.0 guidelines

Cinema halls across Delhi, except those falling in containment zones, have been allowed to open from October 15, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday.

The DDMA order also approved the opening of all weekly markets with immediate effect. So far, only two weekly markets could open in each zone in all the three municipal corporation areas. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that the move to allow all weekly markets to function will come as a relief to the poor.

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes in the city will open with 50 per cent seating capacity in line with the Unlock 5.0 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs last week.

The Delhi government has extended the closure of schools in the city till October 31. The MHA had, however, allowed the states to reopen schools in a phased manner from October 15.

According to the latest order issued by the DDMA, only those weekly markets identifed by joint teams with District Magistrates, Deputy Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of civic bodies, will be allowed to reopen.

In case of space constraints, which may make maintaining social distancing difficult, markets will be shifted to new spots on a temporary basis, adds the order.

The trial run of allowing bars and weekly markets, which was launched on September 9, has already been extended till October 31. Social, academic, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other gatherings and large congregations will continue to be prohibited across the city. No decision has been taken on allowing Ram Leela events.

The MHA has also relaxed limits on gatherings, both outdoor and indoor. “Now State/UT governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons outside containment zones, after 15th October 2020,” the MHA said. However, for indoor spaces, the gathering can’t exceed 50 per cent of the hall capacity or 200 people.

