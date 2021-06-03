Open vaccine centres at Delhi govt-funded colleges: AAP’s teacher and student wings

Amid a shortage in vaccines in the city especially for the 18+ age category, the Delhi government has got requests to open up vaccination centres at Delhi University (DU) for its students – this time from its own students’ and teachers’ wings.

The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and the Delhi Teachers’ Association (DTA) Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this regard. They have demanded that vaccination centres be opened in the 28 Delhi government-funded colleges before the start of new academic session, in order to ensure students are safe before the third wave of Covid strikes.

DTA in-charge Hansraj Suman said, “The way the Delhi government has decided to vaccinate common citizens, similarly, they should also start a vaccination drive in colleges funded by them to ensure safety of students. It is the duty of every state government to provide free vaccines to its students. They should not be asked to return to campus till each one of them has been vaccinated.”

CYSS state president Chandramani Dev said the organisation had written to Kejriwal Thursday, and that they were hopeful of a positive response within a week. “We have also demanded that it should be a walk-in facility where students don’t need to book slots on CoWin. We are hopeful of getting a positive response in a week, or else we will take another approach to press for our demands,” he said.