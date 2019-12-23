Open to tying up with developers to improve unauthorised colonies: DDA vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor

DDA Vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor says a committee has been formed comprising officials of the revenue, land, survey of India, which will look into objections received from RWAs. DDA Vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor says a committee has been formed comprising officials of the revenue, land, survey of India, which will look into objections received from RWAs.

Where does the process to regularise unauthorised colonies stand at present?

Boundaries have been marked of all colonies and over 1,300 maps have been uploaded. We have given 15 days to raise objections. There are 300 objections, mostly asking for the vacant area outside built-up area to be included in the boundary that has been authorised.

What if people want to construct their house on a plot they purchased outside the built-up area?

We cannot alter boundaries because that will be corruption. They will have to go to MCDs and get the map passed. As per our rule, only built-up area is included or the vacant land inside the colony. We will not allow one to keep extending boundaries forever. We compared 2007 and 2008 maps submitted by RWAs to 2015 and found that the boundaries were extended, so we took only accepted areas where there was a population concentration of 80% or more.

What is the next step?

A committee has been formed comprising officials of the revenue, land, survey of India, which will look into objections received from RWAs. Next is receiving applications, for which a portal has been readied and 17,000 people have registered, which means their accounts have been created. Now a person will upload purchase documents and coordinates of the house through empanelled agencies. This will take some time. We are launching processing centres through which people will visit the place to know the authenticity of the owners’ claim. Then there will be calculation of the amount one has to pay. Their details would be made public on the website to know if there’s any objection. Then we will execute conveyance deed.

There has been criticism that DDA is giving conveyance deed but would not register properties.

Conveyance deed means the government agency is giving its acceptance that this property is being given to a person. The registry is done later, which is a form of government stamp on a contract. The registry is done at the revenue department. With conveyance deed, one becomes the owner, while registry is a government stamp that the contract is correct.

While you are offering change of legal status, what about lifestyle changes like wider lanes, parks?

For that, there are two stages. One is improving the existing status for which DDA will take vacant land which has no owners and develop the area with parks. Earlier, people didn’t allow us to enter these colonies. Now that there is no fear, we will redevelop, which means we will build new layout and suggest that roads could be carved out. In that scheme, we will offer higher FAR, for which norms have to be made. We will tell people that if they surrender a particular area, they will be allowed to build two more floors in a nearby area. The road will be wider and one will get better houses. Or if a developer comes and says he can reconstruct the area by building multi-storied houses with green spaces, we will be open to the idea.

But your past experience with redevelopment, like in case of Kathputli Colony, has been met with resistance.

It has been done in several places in the world. We have learned from Kathputli Colony and there is going to be in-situ in large numbers. Five-six tenders are ready.

Will you give legal status to people’s homes before the code of conduct for Delhi assembly polls comes into effect?

We are ready, now it is for people to complete the process and come, we will give it.

