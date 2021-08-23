Open residential portion of Markaz Nizamuddin, High Court tells Delhi Police

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police to hand over the keys of the residential portion of Nizamuddin Markaz to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Muhammad Saad’s mother within two days so that she can reside there. The court also directed her to not enter any other portion of the Markaz until further orders.

Nizamuddin Markaz, which includes a mosque, a Madrassa, and the residential area, has remained locked since a case was registered in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat congregation there last year.

“Kya? Konsa Section laga rakha hai aapne? You are basically saying Section 60 (Indian Evidence Act) and Section 3(10) (CrPC)… Section 60 is something else. Preserving a site does not mean that you have to just lock it. You take photographs, everything, and then move from the site. What is this?” said Justice Yogesh Khanna.

The court also said that the case against Markaz Nizamuddin was only that the people were residing there. “What was recovered from this? It is only the case that people were residing inside that Markaz…,” observed the court. “We can’t allow the people who were residing there to stay in the guesthouse or in any other area than their own houses,” continued the court.

Saad’s mother Khalida had earlier approached the lower court against the sealing of the residential portion of Markaz Nizamuddin. While a magisterial court had last year allowed her plea, the order was stayed by a sessions court after police challenged it. She has now approached the HC for the opening of the residential portion of the premises.