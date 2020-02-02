In Shaheen Bagh, panic — and resolve

Women form a human chain at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Women form a human chain at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

When an armed assailant shot at a Jamia Millia Islamia student Thursday, the tremors of the attack were felt at the Shaheen Bagh protest site. Two days later, an armed assailant fired at least two shots barely 50 metres from the stage at Shaheen Bagh, causing fear, panic and anger.

The shots were fired near the police barricades where at least six-seven police personnel are stationed 24×7. Efforts are now being made by police to bolster security at the protest site. A senior police officer said, “While personnel are stationed at the barricades that have been put up near the site, locals and protesters frown when we get any closer. We are thinking of putting door metal detectors as well as frisking people at entry and exit points.”

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said that local police has enhanced vigil and will conduct random checking. “The organisers have also been asked to cooperate with police and depute volunteers to assist the police,” said Mittal.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the venue by volunteers, with at least two of them posted at each entry and exit point of the bylanes leading to Shaheen Bagh. A volunteer said, “We are setting up over 20 CCTV cameras across the site. Apart from this, we are getting generators so that the area is well-lit even when there is no electricity.”

The organisers said that the number of volunteers, too, has increased since the shooting, and many are scanning social media accounts that “incite hate”. “In order to ensure that we don’t retaliate with violence, volunteers were counselled today to not hit back no matter what,” said a volunteer.

At 4.45 pm, when the firing took place, Bilkis (80) was at the site. “There was panic inside the tent but people eventually calmed down. We all walked up to the point where the cartridges were found and offered prayers. A human chain was formed for us. These bullets don’t scare us.”

Appeals were made on the mic to pacify people to maintain peace and continue the protest.

By late evening, the site was teeming with people — women, men and children. Among them was Rehana Khatoon (30) with her two-month-old baby girl. She said, “Darr hi nahi hai, pata nahi kaha bhaag gaya. I came here when my daughter was 12 days old and I am here today. We won’t leave till CAA and NRC are rolled back.”

Protesters raised anti-police slogans and spoke about the Jamia incident when an armed assailant shot at a student, even as police stood metres away. “This happened near the police barricades and there was police presence. How did he manage to fire two shots in front of cops?” asked Noor-un-Nisa (70). Nasreen (40) was at the vegetable market when she found out about the shooting. Instead of returning home, she picked up her son Musheer (10), and gathered neighbours to join the protest. “I have been unable to go to the protest for a week, but after the shooting, I decided enough is enough… Lathi maaro ya goli, hum nahi darte.”

