Open community halls, schools for people coming from Afghanistan: BJP councillor to SDMC chief

Sriniwaspuri BJP councillor Rajpal Singh has requested the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to open its community halls and schools for people coming from Afghanistan following the political turmoil in the country.

In a letter to SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Singh said many individuals and families, including Hindus and Sikhs, are coming to India from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country.



Singh said a sizeable number of Afghans live in areas like Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, and Bhogal. After the political crisis in Afghanistan, many relatives of those Afghans living in Delhi are likely to come to the city.

“They (Afghans living in Delhi) do not have arrangements to accommodate a large number of people so I have requested the SDMC commissioner to make arrangements for their stay and food in our community halls,” Singh said. “This is part of our culture and great India’s tradition to help people in distress…so we should help anyone coming here in such a situation,” he added.

“The basic arrangements for Afghanistan nationals’ stay, medical check-ups and food should be made by the civic body. The Barat Ghar (community halls) and schools of the SDMC should be opened for the people coming from Afghanistan. Lodging, food and medical arrangements for those coming from Afghanistan should be made in the municipality’s community halls and schools located in Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, Kalkaji and other nearby areas in the central zone,” Singh’s letter read.

Taliban took over entire Afghanistan on Sunday, triggering panic among people and many started escaping to other countries.