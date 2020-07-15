Open book exams at DU to begin from August 10

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad remarked, “Why do you find the middle of August very sacrosanct?…You were so confident, that you were to conduct exams from July 1… Later you pushed to July 10. A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad remarked, “Why do you find the middle of August very sacrosanct?…You were so confident, that you were to conduct exams from July 1… Later you pushed to July 10.

Delhi University (DU) agreed to schedule the online open book examinations (OBE) for its final semester/year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses a week in advance on August 10, after it faced questions from the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. DU had initially proposed to hold the exams from August 17 to September 8. Now, they are set to begin on August 10 and end by August 31.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad remarked, “Why do you find the middle of August very sacrosanct?…You were so confident, that you were to conduct exams from July 1… Later you pushed to July 10. Now you are completely unprepared till mid of August,” The bench asked DU to compress the schedule, “keeping in mind that on passing out, many final year-students will have to apply for post-graduate courses in various universities within the country and abroad and their career prospects would be adversely affected if the process is stretched to such an extent”.

