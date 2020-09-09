Open-air dining gets South MCD nod, eateries with licences can serve alcohol and food

The official said allowing restaurants and eateries to serve food in open spaces is more relevant amid the pandemic, as it will pose a lower risk of the virus spreading as compared to closed spaces with air conditioning.

South Delhi residents will now be able to enjoy open-air dining at restaurants in the area, with the standing committee of South MCD Tuesday passing a proposal to allow the same. Clubs, hotels, restaurants and malls running restaurants, in authorised areas like Aerocity, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar and Saket among other places will mostly benefit from the policy, said a senior South MCD official. The official said allowing restaurants and eateries to serve food in open spaces is more relevant amid the pandemic, as it will pose a lower risk of the virus spreading as compared to closed spaces with air conditioning.

Standing committee chairman Rajdutt Gahlot said the establishments will not be allowed to cook in the open areas due to fire safety concerns. He said only restaurants with health trade licences and an NOC from the fire department will be covered under the proposal.

As per the proposal, serving food and alcohol will be permitted in the open space, and the open-air area/terrace should not be covered. “If the open space is visible from nearby high places, additional measures to be taken to obstruct visibility,” it states. The service area should also not be visible from adjoining residential areas. Live performances will not be allowed and music cannot be played beyond the permissible time (11 pm).

Traders’ associations, however, said not many will stand to benefit from the proposal. Satyendra S Sarna, president of the Hauz Khas Village traders’ association, said only four-five restaurants in the area will be covered by the proposal. It will also not be of much help in other areas that are old or have less space, he said, where traders will find it difficult to follow fire safety norms. Officials said the proposal will now be passed by the house in the next meeting, which is likely to be held this month, and will then be enforced.

