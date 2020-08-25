OPD slots to be linked to app in future: CM Kejriwal

In January 2018, Kejriwal had announced that the government will develop a modern system of international standards to integrate all city government hospitals, polyclinics, and mohalla clinics.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mobile app and web-based online OPD registration and appointment system for the Dada Dev maternity hospital through video-conferencing Monday. The CM said the features of the mobile app will be integrated with the Delhi government’s Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), which is expected to be launched within a year.

“Women patients will no longer need to wait in long queues; they can now register and get doctors’ appointments through this app. There should be no crowding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and social distancing needs to be maintained,” said the CM, adding that bed capacity at hospital was being increased from 106 to 281.

“If two-three women are being treated on a single bed, it is not right, especially in Delhi, which is the national capital. This issue will be solved with the expansion of the hospital that will be done in the coming days,” he said. The hospital conducts close to 10,000 deliveries in a year.

In January 2018, Kejriwal had announced that the government will develop a modern system of international standards to integrate all city government hospitals, polyclinics, and mohalla clinics. He said this would do away with long queues and crowds at government hospitals and enhance patient experience.

“Implementation of HMIS will not only digitise all government health facilities but will also create huge facilities for patients. The new system will also take care of facilities for patients like appointments/availability with doctors etc through a centralised call center, online appointments, medicines, telemedicine and redesigning of different infrastructural facilities like OPD, pharmacy etc,” said a senior official from the state health department.

