Delhi: OPD services to be restarted at Hindu Rao hospital

Hindu Rao hospital, the biggest under the MCD, has a staff of 600 doctors, 350 nurses and 300 allied workers. Hindu Rao hospital, the biggest under the MCD, has a staff of 600 doctors, 350 nurses and 300 allied workers.

With the North MCD’s Hindu Rao hospital seeing only 52 admissions since it was converted into a Covid facility on June 27, the Outpatient Department (OPD) facility will be restarted soon, said Mayor Jai Prakash. As of now, the hospital’s 50-bed Covid facility has just 14 patients and has reported five fatalities.

“The decision to withdraw its status as a Covid facility is for the Delhi government to take. But even if they don’t, we are thinking of separating the Covid ward from the rest of the hospital and resume functioning after holding a meeting next week,” said Prakash.

A senior doctor said there is no reason why OPD facilities should not be resumed: “There are just 14 patients now, because of which we are not allowing hundreds to come for consultation.” The doctor said only in cases of emergencies, life-saving treatment is being provided.

Hindu Rao hospital, the biggest under the MCD, has a staff of 600 doctors, 350 nurses and 300 allied workers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.