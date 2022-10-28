Start OPD on time: RML hospital’s medical superintendent issues circular

Doctors and staff at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital were pulled up by medical superintendent Dr Nandini Duggal for not starting OPD services on time at 9 am.

In a circular issued by her, it was said that despite repeated reminders, doctors failed to start OPD on time. “It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that in spite of repeated reminders, some departments are not starting their OPDs on time at 9 am resulting in inconvenience to the patients. All the Heads of Departments are again requested to ensure that OPD starts functioning at 9 am sharp in the interest of patient care,” said the circular.

According to a doctor at the hospital, some doctors do not report on time and are late by half an hour to 45 minutes. “The patient who reaches the hospital to stand in the OPD line at 6 am keeps waiting for the doctor for hours. Some of the patients complain as well. This circular will be a good step for the patients,” said the doctor on the condition of anonymity.

However, another doctor said only a few doctors reach late. “The problem which we need to focus on is the number of registration counters. There are only 3-4 registration counters which are fewer as compared to the number of patients who visit the hospital’s OPD. There should be at least 15 counters,” said the doctor.

Meanwhile, the medical superintendent ordered doctors to wear their uniforms and ID cards on hospital campus. “It has been observed that doctors and staff of ABVIMS and RML Hospital are not wearing designated uniforms while on the hospital premises. Hence, it is reiterated that all doctors and other staff wear the designated uniform and ID card at all times while on the hospital premises. This is also one of the methods to enhance security in the hospital,” said the circular.