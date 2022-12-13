OPD on phone for followups at AIIMS by April next year

AIIMS Delhi has decided to start a teleconsultation OPD for follow-up patients in all the departments by April 15 next year. Under this, the follow-up patients will be able to take appointments for tele-followup if advised on ors.gov.in as per slots available like they do for their routine OD appointments.

Ors.gov.in is an Online Registration System (ORS), an initiative under Digital India campaign, which aims to provide online access to hospital services for patients integrated with Ayushman Bharat Health Account.

According to an office memorandum issued by Director Dr M Srinivas to the heads of all clinical departments, all the departments have been requested to plan their OPD schedules accordingly.

“All departments are requested to plan their OD schedules accordingly such that an adequate number of tele-followup slots are available for patients seeking this facility as advised by the treating consultant,” said the memorandum.

The memorandum added that as a pilot and to enable appropriate customisation of the NIC’s teleconsultation solution, the Department of Cardiology will start the tele-consultations for their follow-up patients on the NIC’s e-Hospital Telemedicine solution with effect from November 15 and provide continuous feedback to NIC to enable them to customise their solution.

“CMET and SET Facility shall make a video in English and Hindi for communicating the system to all OPD patients,” said the memorandum.