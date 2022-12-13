scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

OPD on phone for followups at AIIMS by April next year

“All departments are requested to plan their OD schedules accordingly such that an adequate number of tele-followup slots are available for patients seeking this facility as advised by the treating consultant,” said the memorandum.

According to an office memorandum issued by Director Dr M Srinivas to the heads of all clinical departments, all the departments have been requested to plan their OPD schedules accordingly. (PTI Photo/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

AIIMS Delhi has decided to start a teleconsultation OPD for follow-up patients in all the departments by April 15 next year. Under this, the follow-up patients will be able to take appointments for tele-followup if advised on ors.gov.in as per slots available like they do for their routine OD appointments.

Ors.gov.in is an Online Registration System (ORS), an initiative under Digital India campaign, which aims to provide online access to hospital services for patients integrated with Ayushman Bharat Health Account.

According to an office memorandum issued by Director Dr M Srinivas to the heads of all clinical departments, all the departments have been requested to plan their OPD schedules accordingly.

“All departments are requested to plan their OD schedules accordingly such that an adequate number of tele-followup slots are available for patients seeking this facility as advised by the treating consultant,” said the memorandum.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests

The memorandum added that as a pilot and to enable appropriate customisation of the NIC’s teleconsultation solution, the Department of Cardiology will start the tele-consultations for their follow-up patients on the NIC’s e-Hospital Telemedicine solution with effect from November 15 and provide continuous feedback to NIC to enable them to customise their solution.

More from Delhi

“CMET and SET Facility shall make a video in English and Hindi for communicating the system to all OPD patients,” said the memorandum.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 06:00:40 pm
Next Story

Everyone wants to be adopted by this US family, after the mother’s holiday planning email goes viral

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close