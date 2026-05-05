Op Sindoor prime example of technological warfare and India’s readiness: Rajnath
Speaking about the rate of technological change being witnessed in modern-day warfare, he said, “In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the nature of warfare transformed from tanks and missiles to game-changer drones and sensors within a span of merely three or four years.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said Operation Sindoor served as an irrefutable proof that India not only understands the evolving nature of warfare, but is deploying technological advancements with confidence.
While addressing the inaugural session of the three-day North Tech Symposium, organised by the Indian Army’s Northern and Central Commands and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Singh also highlighted the criticality of sustained focus on research and cultivating the element of surprise to stay future-ready in the present era of intense technological revolution.
Lauding the defence forces and the industry for thoroughly analysing the evolving circumstances and ensuring India’s preparedness, he said, “Operation Sindoor demonstrated the valour and capabilities of our defence forces to the world. Cutting-edge indigenous equipment, including advanced missile systems such as Akashteer, Akash missile system, and BrahMos, was used during the operation.”
He added, “It served as irrefutable proof that we not only understand the evolving nature of warfare but are deploying technological advancements with unwavering confidence.”
Speaking about the rate of technological change being witnessed in modern-day warfare, he said, “In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the nature of warfare transformed from tanks and missiles to game-changer drones and sensors within a span of merely three or four years.”
“Furthermore, things that are part of day-to-day life are turning into deadly weapons. The pager attacks in Lebanon and Syria have prompted a reassessment of modern warfare methods. In such a situation, we need to be prepared,” he added.
Rajnath highlighted the need to adopt a proactive approach and build capabilities that enable the country, should the need arise, to launch an unexpected strike against its adversary.
Defence research
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The Defence Minister further emphasised that the government has placed defence research at the centre of its priorities, and wants to take it to the next level through DRDO.
He highlighted that a new Transfer of Technology policy has been implemented, wherein the 20 per cent fee, levied earlier, has been completely waived off for development-cum-production partners, development partners, and production agencies. “As a result, DRDO has, so far, transferred over 2,200 technologies to various industries,” he said.
He further said that the DRDO has initiated a policy granting Indian industries free access to its patents, a move that will bolster both their technological capabilities and global competitiveness.
“DRDO’s testing facilities have also been opened up for the industries on a payment basis. Every year, hundreds of industries utilise these facilities for R&D support,” he said.
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He also highlighted that a number of defence-related infrastructure projects were launched in Uttar Pradesh, such as the Defence Industrial Corridor.
Recalling his recent visit to Germany, he said that foreign companies are expressing keen interest in forging partnerships with Indian defence firms.
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, and GOC-in-C, Northern Command Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma also addressed the event, where over 280 companies demonstrated their latest innovations and technologies.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More