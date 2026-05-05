Op Sindoor prime example of technological warfare and India’s readiness: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said Operation Sindoor served as an irrefutable proof that India not only understands the evolving nature of warfare, but is deploying technological advancements with confidence.

While addressing the inaugural session of the three-day North Tech Symposium, organised by the Indian Army’s Northern and Central Commands and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Singh also highlighted the criticality of sustained focus on research and cultivating the element of surprise to stay future-ready in the present era of intense technological revolution.

Lauding the defence forces and the industry for thoroughly analysing the evolving circumstances and ensuring India’s preparedness, he said, “Operation Sindoor demonstrated the valour and capabilities of our defence forces to the world. Cutting-edge indigenous equipment, including advanced missile systems such as Akashteer, Akash missile system, and BrahMos, was used during the operation.”