scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Only when he stands before me, I will believe he got bail: Kappan’s wife

“This order (the bail granted on Friday) will be able to tell us if such bail conditions will be imposed. Once the order comes, we will have to find somebody to stand surety. We are hoping there won’t be any more difficulties,” she said.

Raihana Siddique is worried about another hurdle
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

As much as she is relieved that the Allahabad High Court has granted bail to her husband Siddique Kappan, Raihana Siddique is worried about another hurdle.

“In the UAPA case (in which the Supreme Court granted bail to Kappan in September this year), the verification of the sureties has not been completed yet. It’s been more than three months. There was a problem initially of not finding anybody to stand surety since we needed somebody from Uttar Pradesh and we didn’t know the place too well. Two persons later came to us through media friends and agreed to stand surety,” Raihana said. One of the two persons who stood surety for Kappan was Roop Rekha Verma, former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University.

“This order (the bail granted on Friday) will be able to tell us if such bail conditions will be imposed. Once the order comes, we will have to find somebody to stand surety. We are hoping there won’t be any more difficulties,” she said.

This delay in surety verification is the main barrier stalling Kappan’s release, said Mohamed Dhanish, his lawyer. “The verification process usually does not take more than a week. We got the Supreme Court order on September 9. Within 10 days, we provided the surety, but even three months later, the verification has not been completed. We will now have to see what bail conditions will be imposed in today’s order,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...

The bail condition in the UAPA case was to furnish two sureties of Rs. 1 lakh each, Dhanish said. On Friday, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Kappan in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

More from Delhi

On the bail granted by the Allahabad High Court, Raihana said, “I really wasn’t expecting bail since the lower court had rejected his (Kappan’s) application. It has been more than two years now of our lives, our children’s lives like this. It is only when he stands before me that I will be able to believe that he has been released. That is the situation now. But even if late, we will get justice…we have now got bail.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 02:25:02 am
Next Story

NSE phone-tapping case: CBI files chargesheet against NSE ex-CEOs, former top cop Sanjay Pandey

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close