Only when he stands before me, I will believe he got bail: Kappan’s wife

As much as she is relieved that the Allahabad High Court has granted bail to her husband Siddique Kappan, Raihana Siddique is worried about another hurdle.

“In the UAPA case (in which the Supreme Court granted bail to Kappan in September this year), the verification of the sureties has not been completed yet. It’s been more than three months. There was a problem initially of not finding anybody to stand surety since we needed somebody from Uttar Pradesh and we didn’t know the place too well. Two persons later came to us through media friends and agreed to stand surety,” Raihana said. One of the two persons who stood surety for Kappan was Roop Rekha Verma, former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University.

“This order (the bail granted on Friday) will be able to tell us if such bail conditions will be imposed. Once the order comes, we will have to find somebody to stand surety. We are hoping there won’t be any more difficulties,” she said.

This delay in surety verification is the main barrier stalling Kappan’s release, said Mohamed Dhanish, his lawyer. “The verification process usually does not take more than a week. We got the Supreme Court order on September 9. Within 10 days, we provided the surety, but even three months later, the verification has not been completed. We will now have to see what bail conditions will be imposed in today’s order,” he said.

The bail condition in the UAPA case was to furnish two sureties of Rs. 1 lakh each, Dhanish said. On Friday, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Kappan in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

On the bail granted by the Allahabad High Court, Raihana said, “I really wasn’t expecting bail since the lower court had rejected his (Kappan’s) application. It has been more than two years now of our lives, our children’s lives like this. It is only when he stands before me that I will be able to believe that he has been released. That is the situation now. But even if late, we will get justice…we have now got bail.”