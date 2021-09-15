Only ‘tech-savvy’ officials for electoral rolls, says Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer

Keeping in mind the increasing role of technology in the election process, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh has directed all the DEOs (District Election Officers) to “comprehensively review the work of BLOs (Booth Level Officers)” and replace those who cannot handle smartphones with “tech-savvy BLOs”.

This was conveyed in a video conference held by the CEO with all DEOs and Electoral Registration Officers Monday regarding the ensuing Special Summary Revision-2022.

“With the introduction of the GARUDA App by the Election Commission of India, the work of BLOs will become faster, smarter and more transparent and the process of voter registration will become easier and more accurate. About 2/3rd of the BLOs have already logged into to their user accounts on GARUDA App. DEOs have been asked to ensure that all BLOs log into their accounts on GARUDA App and tag photos and assured/extended minimum facilities in respect of their polling stations in the next 2 or 3 days,” said Singh.

He directed all DEOs to interact with their the BLOs virtually to “educate and motivate them to further improve the inclusiveness, purity and accuracy of electoral rolls”. He exhorted the DEOs and EROs to “hold every BLO responsible and accountable for the quality and health of the electoral roll of his/her assigned booth”.

Singh further directed the DEOs to ensure that six images of each polling station are uploaded in compliance with the directions of the ECI, and a virtual tour of the polling station should also be made available for the convenience of electors.

He also emphasised the need to tag the EMF (Extended Minimum Facilities) like Police Station, Fire Station, Hospital, Bus stand, Parking etc on GARUDA App by the BLOs to provide complete information of polling stations to the electors.