Only second doses of Covishield, Covaxin at govt vaccination sites in Gurgaon today

For the third time in four days this week, the Gurgaon health department on Thursday will only be administering second doses of Covishield and Covaxin at its vaccination sites, with the only first doses available being those of Sputnik-V, being administered at the Polyclinic in Sector 31.

According to data available with the health department, so far this week, Tuesday was the only day where people were administered the first dose of the two Covid vaccines at government sites, with officials attributing this to a shortage of vaccines. Vaccination has, however, proceeded as usual at private hospitals.

“We are doing only second doses of Covishield and Covaxin today, but we have increased the number of sites in comparison to Wednesday. We keep getting fresh stocks, like on Wednesday, we received 3,000 doses of Covaxin, today we are expecting to get between 15,000 and 20,000 doses of Covishield,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon of Gurgaon.

“However, the problem is these will run out quickly. Covaxin will finish today itself and if we get 15 or 16,000 doses of Covishield, it will last two days if we administer 100 doses at each site, and one day if we administer 200 doses per site,” he said.

As a result of both first and second doses being administered only on Tuesday, the number of vaccinations that took place on the day were also significantly higher. While 17,187 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, this figure was only 11,999 on Monday and 13,309 on Wednesday.

“We need a minimum of 10,000 doses per day. 9,000 has been our average from day 1. We need an average of 20,000 to 25,000 doses everyday, that would be considered ideal, then there would be no shortage or conflict, people stop coming by 3 pm or 4 pm so, if we have 25,000 doses, that would suffice,” said the Civil Surgeon.

Gurgaon has been facing a shortage of vaccines since last Tuesday. As a result, on Sunday, the health department had to actually call off vaccination at government sites in order to gather its entire stock and plan for the coming days.

The number of vaccinations has also seen a drop in the last two weeks. While 1,79,678 people were vaccinated in the week between June 28 and July 4, this number stood at only 76,947 in the week between July 5 and July 11. In the first three days of this week, 42,495 people have been vaccinated.

According to data available with the health department, 16,00,461 people have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine in Gurgaon so far – this in a district that has a ‘potential population’ of 17,40,740, implying that more than 90 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.