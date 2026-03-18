Only minutes before collapse, schoolchildren crossed bridge

“Until 1984, both sides of the bridge -- Roop Nagar and Rajpura -- had dense vegetation. This area was part of Sahibi river, whose water flowed into the Yamuna. Over time, it became polluted... and turned into a drain,” he added.

Yash, a Class 8 student of a school in Roop Nagar, had crossed the iron foot overbridge over the Najafgarh-Wazirabad drain around 8.30 am on Saturday. A few minutes later, the bridge collapsed, resulting in the death of a woman.

“Due to exams, my school now starts late, at 9 am. I crossed the bridge just minutes before it collapsed. I found out about it only after reaching school,” Yash told The Indian Express, adding that many of his schoolmates also crossed the bridge on Saturday.

“Now, we will have to take a longer route to reach the school,” he said.

According to Yash, a bigger tragedy was averted on Saturday, as due to annual exams, many schools have changed their timings. “Many children who would normally take this route, did not cross the bridge in the morning,” he said.