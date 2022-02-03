Only kin of frontline workers who died on Covid duty to get relief: Delhi govt to HC

Opposing the petitions filed by the families of two cops who died of Covid, the Delhi government Thursday told the High Court that the families of only those frontline workers who died while on ‘dedicated Covid duty’ are entitled to the Rs 1 crore ex-gratia relief announced by the state.

The submissions were filed by the wives of Constable Amit Kumar, who was a fingerprint expert with the Crime Branch and ASI Shesh Mani Pandey, who died while performing field duty in Northwest District in addition to being a collator with the police department.

The government had earlier announced that Rs 1 crore will be paid to the families of those doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, security staff, sanitation staff or any other government officials including police personnel who were deployed for Covid duty by it and died of the disease while performing it.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi, the government standing counsel, before Justice V Kameswar Rao submitted that the normal duties of the routine during the pandemic and ‘dedicated Covid duties’ are different. Referring to the dedicated duties, he cited examples of the deployment of personnel at hospitals, oxygen plants and crematoriums.

“Dedicated Covid duty assignment is the important ingredient to consider all these claims,” he submitted.

When the court asked whether a policeman, who is standing on the road and ensuring compliance with the curfew, can also be considered to be on Covid duty for the purposes of the government scheme, Tripathi said the officer there has every option to take precaution and is not at the same risk if he were deployed inside a hospital to manage the crowd.

“Entire Delhi, the entire country is not a safe place otherwise… In the hospitals, the situation is like anything …. more dangerous than any open safe place. The road is not that much risky. You have all the precautions which you can take but it is difficult to maintain that much precaution inside the hospital,” Tripathi said.

The government counsel further submitted that every other person who died of Covid cannot be given the ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore: “It is impossible to meet [such demand] because it has financial implications. Only if you are deployed with dedicated covid duty then you are entitled.”

The counsel representing the petitioners submitted that he is claiming parity with the case of a schoolteacher who was deployed to contain the movement of migrant workers and later died of Covid in 2020. “How can we say with certainty that he contracted the disease at the school where he was housing migrant labourers,” asked the counsel.

Pandey, a fingerprint expert, had gone to crime scenes and attend dead bodies, submitted his counsel. The court asked him to file a rejoinder affidavit to the government reply and listed the matter for hearing on August 18.