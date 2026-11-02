Only ‘green’ firecrackers allowed in Delhi-NCR, Nov 7-8 at certain times, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to allow the bursting of firecrackers only from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on November 7 and 8.
The top court said no fireworks would be permitted within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, old-age homes and notified silence zones in Delhi-NCR.
The court said manufacturers with valid certification would be permitted to manufacture only green crackers.
It reiterated that firecrackers containing barium and those not approved by CSIR-NEERI as green crackers would not be permitted.
The Supreme Court also directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to take steps to prevent the flow of illegal and conventional firecrackers.