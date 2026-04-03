Only BS VI and electric goods vehicles in Delhi from Nov, de-congestion of 62 traffic hotspots: Govt introduces Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan

Entry of only BS VI and electric goods vehicles into Delhi from November, strict implementation of ‘no PUC, no fuel’ rules, de-congestion of 62 traffic hotspots, staggered office timings and work from home during severe periods of pollution – these are some of the key measures Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday while introducing the government’s Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan, 2026.

Gupta announced the plan after convening a high-level meeting with the Cabinet ministers and senior officials. She said the initiative builds on the government’s “historic” Green Budget for 2026-27 and aims to translate clean air goals into measurable outcomes. The plan lays out a structured roadmap for sustainable urban development, with a strong emphasis on accountability, technology and time-bound execution, she added.

“This is not just a policy announcement, it’s an enforcement-driven campaign powered by resources, technology and strict oversight… It is a robust execution model with financial backing, strict timelines and accountability at every level,” Gupta said, adding that the goal is to ensure cleaner air for every resident of Delhi.

The action plan targets key sources of pollution – vehicular emissions, road dust, construction activity, industrial discharge and biomass burning. It has identified 11 priority sectors, with clearly defined responsibilities, timelines and real-time monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance.

Taking a hard line on vehicle emissions, Gupta said there would be zero tolerance in case of violations.

“From November 1, entry of goods vehicles into Delhi will be restricted to those compliant with BS VI norms or powered by CNG or electricity,” she said, adding that the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule is being strictly enforced, supported by ANPR cameras and digital tracking systems.

“Non-essential traffic inflow will also be regulated. In periods of severe pollution, the government may consider staggered office timings, work from home directives and put additional restrictions on polluting vehicles for immediate relief,” said the CM.

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She further said that her government is ramping up investment in public transport, with a target to expand the bus fleet to 13,760 by 2028-29, prioritising e-buses. Integration of Metro and RRTS networks with feeder buses, e-autos and shared mobility services is expected to improve last-mile connectivity and reduce dependence on private vehicles, she added.

“Meanwhile, to accelerate electric mobility, 32,000 EV charging points will be installed over the next four years.

The upcoming EV Policy will focus on two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, alongside transitioning government fleets to cleaner fuels,” Gupta said.

Further, officials said efforts are underway to ease traffic congestion at 62 identified hotspots. “Also, construction-related pollution will be tracked through a technology-driven system. The AI-enabled ‘C&D Portal 2.0’ will facilitate real-time monitoring, geo-tagging and automated enforcement. Processing capacity for construction and demolition waste is also being expanded to ensure scientific disposal and recycling,” said an official.

Key measures

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