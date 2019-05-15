Only 4 of 16 pools open so far as DDA delays hiring process

With summer at its peak, swimming season is here. However, only four out of 16 swimming pools in sports complexes run by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are operational.

A senior DDA official said pools in complexes at Munirka, Vasant Kunj, Siri Fort and Yamuna Sports complex in Karkardooma are ready. The others, he said, will take time as the DDA has delayed the process of giving tenders to private agencies to hire manpower.

The official added that the pool at the Commonwealth Games Sports complex is ready but not open for public yet, as the Election Commission has been using it for training personnel, polling and storing EVMs.

Located in the East Delhi constituency, the CWG sports complex has shut other services for public use till counting of votes, the official added. DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said that from next year, the agency will sign contracts for hiring manpower for three years instead of one. “We will request the Election Commission to look for alternate venues for polls from next year on,” Kapoor said.

Sources in the DDA, however, said the body routinely delays opening of swimming pools. According to a source, in the past two years, operations have been delayed due to renovation. This year, it is due to delay in hiring manpower.

At least six pools — in Chilla sports complex, Kanti Nagar complex, Major Dhyan Chand sports complex, Pratap Nagar complex, Baba Gang Nath Marg complex in Munirka and the complexes in Dwarka and Hari Nagar — should have been operational by May last year, but were delayed by three months.

DDA sports complexes are spread across the capital including in areas like Saket, Chilla and Rohini.