Only 5 family members escaped fire — they were on vacation or out to attend wedding

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Among the 18 members of Rajender Kashyap’s family, who lived together in a four-storey building, only six managed to escape the fire on Wednesday. He himself, his son Sunil, along with his wife and two children, as well as his daughter-in-law Kavita, wife of his another son, Pravesh.
Sunil, his wife and two children had gone out of the city on a vacation two to three days ago, a member of Rajender’s extended family told The Indian Express. Pravesh’s wife Kavita was out to attend a wedding.
Another relative said the eldest son, Kamal, had been out of the city but had returned home on Tuesday night. Kamal, his wife Ashu, and their daughters Niharika, Jessica, and Ivani – in the 3-16 age group – lost their lives in the blaze.
Rajender had five sons – Kamal, Sunil, Pravesh, Anil and Sachin – and a daughter, Himanshi. Among them, Sachin, who has sustained burns, and Himanshi, who died, were unmarried.
While Sunil works with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Rajender’s other sons were involved in the family business.
Rajender is an active member of the AAP and participates in the party’s campaigns not only in Delhi but also in other states, said sources. At the time of the incident, he was in Goa for party-related work but returned on Wednesday afternoon. He also runs an Instagram account where he shares updates about party campaigns and social activities.
Additionally, he is the president of the Ram Chowk Main Market Association, an election he won two months ago. According to neighbours, this was his second term.
Eyewitnesses recalled desperate cries of the victims, screaming for help from the balconies.
One of the first eyewitnesses, Yogesh, rushed to the spot around 6.50 am. “We saw Pravesh and Kamal screaming for help from the third floor. We tried to enter the building while a fire tender was attempting to douse the flames. We broke a wall, but the fire had spread to the cosmetics stored on the first floor, making it impossible to go inside. Then we tried to reach the rooftop through a neighbouring building, but the solar panels there had also caught fire,” he added.
He then saw the youngest brother, Sachin, jump from the third floor. His face was badly burnt. “I handed him over to some people and continued to look for others,” he added.
Yogesh said that in the meantime, Anil came to the balcony with his two-year-old daughter wrapped in his T-shirt. “He threw her, a firefighter tried to catch her, but she slipped from his hands. But she survived,” Yogesh said, adding that Anil jumped immediately after.
Pravesh, after whom the family store is named, was among the first to rush to the balcony and call for help. His father-in-law, Rajveer, said he reached the spot around 8 am. “By then, they were already taking out the bodies. My daughter Kavita has been staying with me in Najafgarh for the last few days. She had married Pravesh about three years ago,” he added.
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