Only 5 family members escaped fire — they were on vacation or out to attend wedding

Rajender is an active member of the AAP and participates in the party’s campaigns not only in Delhi but also in other states, said sources. At the time of the incident, he was in Goa for party-related work but returned on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the 18 members of Rajender Kashyap’s family, who lived together in a four-storey building, only six managed to escape the fire on Wednesday. He himself, his son Sunil, along with his wife and two children, as well as his daughter-in-law Kavita, wife of his another son, Pravesh.

Sunil, his wife and two children had gone out of the city on a vacation two to three days ago, a member of Rajender’s extended family told The Indian Express. Pravesh’s wife Kavita was out to attend a wedding.

Another relative said the eldest son, Kamal, had been out of the city but had returned home on Tuesday night. Kamal, his wife Ashu, and their daughters Niharika, Jessica, and Ivani – in the 3-16 age group – lost their lives in the blaze.