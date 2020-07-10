Online post prompts YouTuber to donate plasma, earns Delhi CM’s praise

28 year Old Sagar Negi donates his blood plasma for Covid treatment at the Delhi Plasma Bank in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, the country’s first that was inaugurated on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) 28 year Old Sagar Negi donates his blood plasma for Covid treatment at the Delhi Plasma Bank in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, the country’s first that was inaugurated on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A social media post on the newly inaugurated plasma bank by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meant to help Covid patients, caught the eye of popular YouTuber Karl Rock. Having contracted the virus last month and recovering since, Rock headed to the bank at ILBS on Wednesday and donated plasma. “There are very few times that you can actually save someone’s life, and I took the opportunity to help fellow Indians. I was very impressed by the facilities at the hospital,” he said.

In a social media post, Rock said: “I saw on Twitter that Kejriwal had posted on the plasma bank. I thought I should do it too. It was super clean, people were friendly.” The gesture drew praise from the CM. “Karl, you indeed ROCK #DilliKeHero,” Kejriwal tweeted in reply to Rock’s post.

Originally from New Zealand, Rock, who has over 9,00,000 subscribers on his travel YouTube channel where he explores various cities in India, has been living with his wife and her family in Rohini for the past three years.

At the bank, his blood was tested for antibodies to the virus before healthcare workers took his plasma. He said he was ready to donate more plasma if people were in need. “The experience was very comfortable, and I was well looked after. They take a small vial of blood and test it. Then they take your plasma, which will be given to 2 patients to help their bodies fight corona… It was my duty to donate,” he said.

In a social media post, he said that he was given a “large paneer and vegetable sandwich with coconut water” after the donation was complete. “They also reimburse you Rs 1,500 if you drive your own car there — or pay for your taxi both ways,” he said.

Rock tested positive for the virus on June 6. “A few days before I tested positive, I had gone to the airport to pick up my sister-in-law and to a camera shop,” he told The Indian Express.

He had developed flu-like symptoms and visited a doctor. “I had chest infection and headache. The doctor prescribed medicines, and I started feeling better the next day,” he said.

He did not have to be hospitalised and the whole family was quarantined at home for 17 days after he tested positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd