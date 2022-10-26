Online admissions to Delhi University’s NCWEB begins today

Online admissions for Delhi Universty’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) commences Wednesday.

The NCWEB has notified its first cut-off list for admissions to its BA (programme) and BCom courses. Unlike the regular courses in the university for which admissions are being conducted through Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the NCWEB admissions are based on Class 12 marks and cut-offs.

The cut-off for BCom is as high as 95 per cent for unreserved seats in the Miranda House and Jesus & Mary College teaching centres, and 94 per cent in Maitreyi College and Hansraj College teaching centres. In BA (programme), it is as high as 94 per cent for the Economics and Political Science combination in Miranda House and Jesus & Mary College.

Admissions to the NCWEB are open only to women residents of Delhi, enabling them to take the university examinations without attending regular classes but with weekend classes in 26 designated college teaching centres. These different centres have different cut-offs.