Onions at Rs 24/kg at 400 ration shops and 70 mobile vans in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Starting Saturday, the Delhi government will sell onions at Rs 23.90/kg at 400 ration shops and through 70 mobile vans in all Assembly constituencies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Friday.

Advertising

“We have been witnessing a continuous rise in the price of onions, with retail prices going as high as Rs 60-80/kg in Delhi. To bring prices under control, the Delhi government has decided to procure onions from the Central Buffer Stock Exchange through NAFED and sell it at a retail price of Rs 23.90/kg, starting tomorrow,” said Kejriwal.

Each person can buy a maximum of 5 kg onions. Sale points will operate from 10 am to 5 pm.

“A team of two officials from the Delhi government has been sent to Nashik in Maharashtra to ensure that the quality of onions supplied to Delhi is saleable, and to conduct a pre-dispatch inspection of stocks,” said Kejriwal.

Advertising

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, however, alleged the Delhi government was trying to make a profit:“The Centre is selling onions at Rs 22/kg in government-run shops. To ensure residents don’t face any problems, Delhi government is being supplied onions at Rs 15.90/kg. However, it is selling it at Rs 23.90/kg and making a profit from the Centre’s initiative.”

Reacting to Tiwari’s statement, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said: “The rates at which we will get onions and the rates at which subsidised onions are sold are decided by his own central government. We would be happy if he could help reduce rates further.”