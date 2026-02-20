One year of BJP rule in Delhi: Status report

BJP completes one year of rule in the national caption under chief minister Rekha Gupta.

STATUS REPORT

ROADS

Around 155 km of roads under PWD repaired, 600 km targeted to be fixed by end of the year. Also, more than 20 lakh metric tonnes of silt removed from roads.

WATER

While upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STP) and common effluent treatment plants are under various stages, fixing flow of waste into water bodies to sustain aquatic life and clean Yamuna river has seen no clear progress so far, as per DPCC reports. Meanwhile, projects approved to tap major drains and set up decentralised STPs. Capacity enhancement of water treatment plants also being implemented.

CLEAN AIR

‘Delhi Clean Air Mission’ yet to be launched. No substantial PM2.5 and PM10 reduction seen – target is to see a 50% dip by 2030. Meanwhile, six new air quality monitoring stations launched. Delhi Southern Ridge officially notified as critical green cover.