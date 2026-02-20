One year of BJP rule in Delhi: Status report

One year of BJP rule in Delhi shows progress on roads, buses and schools, while Yamuna cleaning, air pollution reduction and waste segregation remain pending.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 11:46 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha GuptaBJP completes one year of rule in the national caption under chief minister Rekha Gupta.
STATUS REPORT

ROADS
Around 155 km of roads under PWD repaired, 600 km targeted to be fixed by end of the year. Also, more than 20 lakh metric tonnes of silt removed from roads.

WATER
While upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STP) and common effluent treatment plants are under various stages, fixing flow of waste into water bodies to sustain aquatic life and clean Yamuna river has seen no clear progress so far, as per DPCC reports. Meanwhile, projects approved to tap major drains and set up decentralised STPs. Capacity enhancement of water treatment plants also being implemented.

CLEAN AIR
Delhi Clean Air Mission’ yet to be launched. No substantial PM2.5 and PM10 reduction seen – target is to see a 50% dip by 2030. Meanwhile, six new air quality monitoring stations launched. Delhi Southern Ridge officially notified as critical green cover.

 

Status reporrt

SCHOOLS
Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees implemented, yet concerns persist, as current fees in private schools are yet to be audited. Meanwhile, 75 CM Shri Schools launched with smart classrooms. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam labs also being established.

NUTRITION
Atal Canteens and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs launched. Free sugar distributed to all beneficiaries under Antyodaya Anna Yojana.

SANITATION
Govt has promised to increase treatment capacity to eliminate the garbage mountains at Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa, and redevelop them on the lines of Baansera Park. However, 100% door-to-door waste segregation and collection yet to be achieved. Meanwhile, use of biomining and waste-to-energy technologies likely to see reduction in waste at landfills by 2027.

StaTUS REPORT

VEHICLES
More than 1,100 DEVI buses plying on roads. While last-mile connectivity from Metro stations is not 100%, the target is to achieve this by end of this year. Also, work in progress to set up 36,000 EV charging points.

Story continues below this ad
SAFETY & SECURITY
Govt plans to add 50,000 more CCTV cameras on the roads. While no major announcements made, e-forensic system has been implemented. Also, approval granted for high-security prison complex in Narela. Projects also underway to improve infrastructure of courts.

ECONOMY
Govt presented Rs 1-lakh crore Budget. Under ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative, all commercial establishments and shops can stay open 24×7, except liquor shops. Also, mandatory renewal for registration after 21 years abolished.

Status report

HOUSING
Govt approved Rs 327 crore for development of jhuggi-jhopri clusters on Republic Day, targeting basic amenities, housing, health, sanitation and social welfare. Previous attempts at in-situ rehabilitation of slum clusters have failed.

PEOPLE
Pink Saheli Smart Card for free bus rides for women and transgender commuters set to be implemented on March 2. Delhi Mitra app set up for public to file grievances. Also, 502 anganwadi-cum-creche ‘Palna’ centres set up to increase participation of women in workforce.

