One year of BJP rule in Delhi: Scheme on paying Rs 2,500 per month for poor women yet to take off, govt says fixing eligibility criteria in absence of database taking time

Mahila Samridhi Yojana, a monthly financial assistance scheme for women, was one of the 16 key promises made by the BJP in its 128-page manifesto in the run-up to the February 2025 Assembly polls.

Under the scheme, a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 was to be paid to women from poor families. Ahead of the polls, the BJP had promised to implement the scheme by March 8, 2025, as a gift to women, marking the International Women’s Day.

After coming to power in Delhi after 27 years, the Rekha Gupta government approved the scheme on March 8 and allocated Rs 5,100 crore for the same. A committee was also constituted with ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood as members to decide the eligibility criteria.

However, almost a year down the line, the scheme is yet to take off.

A senior Delhi government official said the scheme was taking time as the eligibility criteria has to be fixed in the absence of a databank for such beneficiaries.

The official, however, said that the portal where people would register for the scheme has been designed and is “ready”. The Indian Express had first reported this earlier this week.

Also, the technicalities and modalities involved in the project are in the final stages, the official said. “Eligibility criteria for the scheme will not be out of the box… It will be in parity with the already implemented welfare schemes,” the official said.

The official added that women in the 21-60 age group would be able to avail the scheme. “They should be a resident of Delhi for at least five years and ration card holders. Also, there will be only one beneficiary per family. These are some of the criteria under consideration.”

Maintaining that the annual family income cap will be under Rs 2-2.5 lakh, the official said, “…The eligibility criteria and conditions are all ready and in the final stages… Some technicalities on how to notify the scheme are being worked out. Once it is done, it will be sent to the higher authorities for further approval. It will be rolled out in the next financial year….”‘

Officials said as the Budget already allocated for the scheme is set to lapse – the scheme is yet to be implemented – they have asked for fresh allocation.

Among the other schemes announced by women from poor families included subsidised LPG cylinders, and one free cylinder each on Holi and Diwali. Of these, the Cabinet has approved the scheme to provide one free cylinder on Holi and Diwali and allocated Rs 242 crore for the same.

Further, the government had announced that the pending amount under Ladli Yojana would be released to girl students from poor families after it came to power. While some of the pending money is set to be released in the coming days, the government has recently upgraded the scheme to ‘Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana’, increasing the amount from Rs 36,000 to Rs 56,000 per year.

Other promises made by the government in the run-up to the 2025 polls included increasing the pension amount for senior citizens (60-70 age group) from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. Those aged above 70, as well as widows, divyangs and destitutes, were to be paid Rs 3,000, up from Rs 2,500. Another promise was the assistance of Rs 21,000 and six nutritional kits to every pregnant woman under Mukhya Mantri Matritva Suraksha Yojana.

All these schemes are yet to be implemented.