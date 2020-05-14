One-time aid of Rs 5,000 transferred to auto, taxi, e-rickshaw drivers: Govt

Without means to earn amid the lockdown, several PSV badge holders had appealed to the CM for help. Without means to earn amid the lockdown, several PSV badge holders had appealed to the CM for help.

Over the past month, the Delhi government transferred Rs 5,000 each into accounts of over 1.1 lakh public service vehicle (PSV) badge holders. The total amount disbursed so far is Rs 55 crore. The process was done online, with drivers of autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, required to submit licence and Aadhar details online.

Without means to earn amid the lockdown, several PSV badge holders had appealed to the CM for help. “In the second week of April, Delhi government decided to provide one-time financial aid of Rs 5,000 to drivers of autos, taxis, e-rickshaws and other para-transit vehicles to tide over the financial crisis caused by pandemic… The government developed several software applications and used Aadhaar-based DBT to transfer money directly to bank accounts of applicants… ensuring that no person will need to stand in a queue,” said the government in a statement.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Ghalot said they saw a massive mismatch in the information on licences and Aadhaar cards: “… PSV badge holders applied based on their name as written in the driving licence, and submitted both licence and Aadhaar card. In 60,000 cases, we faced issues as there was a mismatch in names on the licence and Aadhaar. All 13 MLOs were directed to manually verify names and details in licence and Aadhaar. We received nearly 1,58,000 applications.”

