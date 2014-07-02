One step closer

Following Mumbai-based designer Rahul Mishra’s win at the International Woolmark Prize in February, the expectations from India at the next edition in 2015 are high. From India and Middle East category, a total of 10 designers are in the running, with seven in the womenswear category and three in the menswear. The results of the winning nominee will be announced in Mumbai on July 3.

Akaaro and Zubair Kirmani are the Indian designers who are competing against designers from Pakistan, Lebanon and UAE in the womenswear section. While Gaurav Jai Gupta’s (Akaaro) emphasis is on handwoven fashion, Zubair Kirmani’s designs seek inspiration from his rich Kashmiri heritage, focusing on contemporary minimalism. Barkha ‘N’ Sonzal, by the designer sisters of the same name, is the Indian nominee in the menswear category. With a mix of pret and couture in the form of bandhgalas, sherwanis and jodhpuris, the sister duo designs exclusively for men, and borrow heavily from dance, music and martial arts like kalaripayyat.

